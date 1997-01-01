Aaron Eckhart (born in Cupertino, California, March 12, 1968) was directed by Neil LaBute in several movies: In the Company of Men (1997), Your Friends & Neighbors (1998), Nurse Betty (2000) with Renée Zellweger, Possession (2002) with Gwyneth Paltrow. He acted with Julia Roberts in Erin Brockovich (2000) by Steven Soderberg, with Catherine Zeta-Jones in No Reservations (2007) by Scott Hicks, with Nicole Kidman in Rabbit Hole (2010) by John Cameron Mitchell. He acted in Thank You for Smoking (2006) by Jason Reitman, The Dark Knight (2008) by Christopher Nolan with Christian Bale, The Rum Diary (2011) with Johnny Depp, Olympus Has Fallen (2013) by Antoine Fuqua. In 2016 Eckhart acted in London Has Fallen with Gerard Butler, Bleed for This with Miles Teller, Sully by Ron Howard with Tom Hanks.