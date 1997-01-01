Golden Globes logo

Aaron Eckhart

1 Nominations

Aaron Eckhart (born in Cupertino, California, March 12, 1968) was directed by Neil LaBute in several movies: In the Company of Men (1997), Your Friends & Neighbors (1998), Nurse Betty (2000) with Renée Zellweger, Possession (2002) with Gwyneth Paltrow. He acted with Julia Roberts in Erin Brockovich (2000) by Steven Soderberg, with Catherine Zeta-Jones in No Reservations (2007) by Scott Hicks, with Nicole Kidman in Rabbit Hole (2010) by John Cameron Mitchell. He acted in Thank You for Smoking (2006) by Jason Reitman, The Dark Knight (2008) by Christopher Nolan with Christian Bale, The Rum Diary (2011) with Johnny Depp, Olympus Has Fallen (2013) by Antoine Fuqua. In 2016 Eckhart acted in London Has Fallen with Gerard Butler, Bleed for This with Miles Teller, Sully by Ron Howard with Tom Hanks.

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

2007 Nominee

2007 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Thank You For Smoking
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.