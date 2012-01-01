Aaron Johnson (born June 13, 1990 in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, England) was cast by director Sam Taylor-Wood as a young John Lennon in Nowhere Boy (2009). Actor and director adopted each other’s hyphenated last names after they married in 2012. Aaron Johnson acted with Keira Knightley and Jude Law in Anna Karenina (2012) directed by Joe Wright from the 1873-1877 novel by Leo Tolstoy, with Salma Hayek and Benicio del Toro in Savages (2012) by Oliver Stone. Aaron Taylor-Johnson played Quicksilver in Marvel Comics Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) with Chris Evans, Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015). In 2016 he acted with Jake Gyllenhall and Michael Shannon in Nocturnal Animals, written and directed by Tom Ford.

