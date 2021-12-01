4 Nominations
Adam McKay (born April 17, 1968 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania) co-wrote with Will Ferrell and directed the comedies Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004), Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Robby (2006), Stepbrothers (2008), directed The Other Guys (2010) with Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg. He wrote and directed the dramas The Big Short (2015) with Christian Bale, Ryan Gosling, Steve Carell, Vice (2018) with Christian Bale as Dick Cheney, Sam Rockwell as George W. Bush, the black comedy Don’t Look Up (2021) with Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence.
2022 Nominee
Best Screenplay Motion PictureDon't Look Up
2019 Nominee
Best Director Motion PictureVice
2019 Nominee
Best Screenplay Motion PictureVice
2016 Nominee
Best Screenplay Motion PictureBig Short, The