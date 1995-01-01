Adam Sandler (born September 9, 1966 in Brooklyn, New York) started on TV’s Saturday Night Live. In movies he starred in Billy Madison (1995) by Tamra Davis, Happy Gilmore (1996), The Wedding Singer (1998), Big Daddy (1999), Punch-Drunk Love (2002) by Paul Thomas Anderson, Anger Management (2003) with Jack Nicholson, 50 First Dates (2004) with Drew Barrymore, Spanglish (2004) by James Brooks, Funny People (2009) by Judd Apatow, Grown Ups (2010), Jack and Jill (2011), Blended (2014) with Drew Barrymore, Men, Women & Children (2014) by Jason Reitman. In 1999 he founded Happy Madison Productions.

Sandler starred with Ben Stiller and Dustin Hoffman in The Meyerowitz Stories (2017) by Noah Baumbach, in the black comedy Uncut Gems (2019).