2 Nominations
2 Wins
Agnes Moorehead

Agnes Moorehead (born December 6, 1900 in Clinton, Massachusetts, died April 30, 1974) acted in movies like Citizen Kane (1941) and The Magnificent Ambersons (1942) directed by Orson Wells, The Big Street (1942) with Henry Fonda and Lucille Ball, Mrs. Parkington (1944) with Greer Garson and Walter Pidgeon, Dark Passage (1947) with Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall, Johnny Belinda (1948) by Jean Negulesco, All That Heaven Allows (1955) by Douglas Sirk with Rock Hudson and Jane Wyman, Hush…Hush, Sweet Charlotte (1964) with Bette Davis and Olivia de Havilland. On television she acted in Bewitched (1964-1972).

1965 Winner

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
Hush...Hush, Sweet Charlotte

1945 Winner

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
Mrs. Parkington
