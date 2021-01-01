Golden Globes logo

Alain Delon

1 Nominations
Alain Delon

Alain Delon (born in Paris, France November 8, 1935) acted in French movies like Christine (1958) with Romy Schneider, Plein Soleil (Purple Noon, 1960) directed by René Clément from the 1955 novel by Patricia Highsmith The Talented Mr. Ripley, Mélodie en sous-sol (Any Number Can Win, 1963) with Jean Gabin, in Italian movies like L’eclisse (1962) by Michelangelo Antonioni with Monica Vitti, Rocco e i suoi fratelli (1960) with Renato Salvatori and Il Gattopardo (The Leopard, 1963) by Luchino Visconti with Burt Lancaster and Claudia Cardinale. He acted in Le Samouraï (1967) by Jean-Pierre Melville, La piscine (The Swimming Pool, 1969), Borsalino (1970) with Jean-Paul Belmondo, Monsieur Klein (Mr. Klein, 1976) by Joseph Losey with Jeanne Moreau, Swann in Love (1984) by Volker Schlöndorff, Notre histoire (1985) by Bertrand Blier, Nouvelle Vague (1990) by Jean-Luc Godard.

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

1964 Nominee

1964 Nominee

New Star Of The Year - Actor
Leopard, The
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.