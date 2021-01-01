Alain Delon (born in Paris, France November 8, 1935) acted in French movies like Christine (1958) with Romy Schneider, Plein Soleil (Purple Noon, 1960) directed by René Clément from the 1955 novel by Patricia Highsmith The Talented Mr. Ripley, Mélodie en sous-sol (Any Number Can Win, 1963) with Jean Gabin, in Italian movies like L’eclisse (1962) by Michelangelo Antonioni with Monica Vitti, Rocco e i suoi fratelli (1960) with Renato Salvatori and Il Gattopardo (The Leopard, 1963) by Luchino Visconti with Burt Lancaster and Claudia Cardinale. He acted in Le Samouraï (1967) by Jean-Pierre Melville, La piscine (The Swimming Pool, 1969), Borsalino (1970) with Jean-Paul Belmondo, Monsieur Klein (Mr. Klein, 1976) by Joseph Losey with Jeanne Moreau, Swann in Love (1984) by Volker Schlöndorff, Notre histoire (1985) by Bertrand Blier, Nouvelle Vague (1990) by Jean-Luc Godard.