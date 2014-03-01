Alain Resnais (born in Vannes, France June 3, 1922, died March 1, 2014) directed documentaries like Pictura: An Adventure in Art (1951), Night and Fog (1956), French New Wave classics like Hiroshima, mon amour (1960) from screenplay by Marguerite Duras, Last Year at Marienbad (1961) from screenplay by Alain Robbe-Grillet, political films like Muriel (1963) with Delphine Seyrig, The War Is Over (1966) with Ives Montand, Stavisky (1974) with Jean-Paul Belmondo. He directed Providence (1977) in English with John Gielgud.