Alan Arkin

Alan Wolf Arkin (born in Brooklyn, New York, March 26, 1934) starred in The Russians Are Coming, the Russians Are Coming (1966) by Norman Jewison, Wait Until Dark (1967) with Audrey Hepburn, The Heart is a Lonely Hunter (1968), Popi (1969) by Arthur Hiller, Catch 22 (1970) by Mike Nichols, The In-Laws (1979) with Peter Falk. Played supporting roles in Hearts of the West (1975) with Jeff Bridges, Edward Scissorhands (1990) by Tim Burton with Johnny Depp, Glengarry Glen Ross (1992) directed by James Foley from the 1984 play by David Mamet, Thirteen Conversations About One Thing (2001), Little Miss Sunshine (2006), Argo (2012) by Ben Affleck, Love the Coopers (2015) with Diane Keaton and John Goodman, Going In Style (2017) with Morgan Freeman and Michael Caine.

On television, Arkin acted with Michael Douglas in the comedy series The Kominsky Method (2018-2019).