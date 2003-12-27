Golden Globes logo

Alan Bates (born in Derby, England, February 17, 1934, died December 27, 2003) acted in movies like A Kind of Loving (1962) by John Schlesinger, The Running Man (1963) by Carol Reed, Zorba the Greek (1964) with Anthony Quinn, Georgy Girl (1966) with Lynn Redgrave, King of Hearts (1966) by Philippe de Broca, Far From the Madding Crowd (1967) directed by Schlesinger from the 1874 novel by Thomas Hardy, The Fixer (1968) by John Frankenheimer, Women in Love (1969) by Ken Russell, The Go-Between (1971) by Joseph Losey with Julie Christie, An Unmarried Woman (1978) by Paul Mazursky with Jill Clayburg, The Rose (1979) by Mark Rydell with Bette Midler.

1969 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Fixer, The

1968 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Far From The Madding Crowd

1967 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Georgy Girl

1967 Nominee

New Star Of The Year - Actor
Georgy Girl
