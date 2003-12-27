4 Nominations
Alan Bates (born in Derby, England, February 17, 1934, died December 27, 2003) acted in movies like A Kind of Loving (1962) by John Schlesinger, The Running Man (1963) by Carol Reed, Zorba the Greek (1964) with Anthony Quinn, Georgy Girl (1966) with Lynn Redgrave, King of Hearts (1966) by Philippe de Broca, Far From the Madding Crowd (1967) directed by Schlesinger from the 1874 novel by Thomas Hardy, The Fixer (1968) by John Frankenheimer, Women in Love (1969) by Ken Russell, The Go-Between (1971) by Joseph Losey with Julie Christie, An Unmarried Woman (1978) by Paul Mazursky with Jill Clayburg, The Rose (1979) by Mark Rydell with Bette Midler.
Golden Globes AwardsAwards Database
1969 Nominee
Best Actor - Motion Picture DramaFixer, The
1968 Nominee
Best Actor - Motion Picture DramaFar From The Madding Crowd
1967 Nominee
Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/ComedyGeorgy Girl
1967 Nominee
New Star Of The Year - ActorGeorgy Girl