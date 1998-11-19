Alan J. Pakula

Alan Jay Pakula (born in The Bronx, New York, April 7, 1928, died November 19, 1998), a writer and producer, directed movies like Klute (1971) with Jane Fonda and Donald Sutherland, The Parallax View (1974) with Warren Beatty, All the President’s Men (1976) with Robert Redford and Dustin Hoffman, Comes a Horseman (1978), Starting Over (1979), Sophie’s Choice (1982) with Meryl Streep, The Morning After (1986), Presumed Innocent (1990) with Harrison Ford, The Pelican Brief (1993) with Julia Roberts and Denzel Washington (1993), The Devil’s Own (1997).