Alan Ladd (born in Hot Springs, Arkansas, September 3, 1913, died January 29, 1964) acted in film noirs with Veronica Lake, This Gun for Hire (1942), The Glass Key (1942), The Blue Dahlia (1946), in Westerns like Whispering Smith (1948), Shane (1953) by George Stevens, The Proud Rebel (1958) by Michael Curtiz. He starred in The Great Gatsby (1949) from the novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald.