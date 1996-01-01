Golden Globes logo

Alan Menken

16 Nominations
7 Wins

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

1996 Winner

1996 Winner

Best Song Motion Picture
Pocahontas

1993 Winner

1993 Winner

Best Score Motion Picture
Aladdin

1993 Winner

1993 Winner

Best Song Motion Picture
Aladdin

1992 Winner

1992 Winner

Best Score Motion Picture
Beauty and the Beast

1992 Winner

1992 Winner

Best Song Motion Picture
Beauty and the Beast

1990 Winner

1990 Winner

Best Score Motion Picture
Little Mermaid, The

1990 Winner

1990 Winner

Best Song Motion Picture
Little Mermaid, The

2011 Nominee

2011 Nominee

Best Song Motion Picture
Tangled

2008 Nominee

2008 Nominee

Best Song Motion Picture
Enchanted

1998 Nominee

1998 Nominee

Best Song Motion Picture
Hercules

1997 Nominee

1997 Nominee

Best Score Motion Picture
The Hunchback of Notre Dame

1996 Nominee

1996 Nominee

Best Score Motion Picture
Pocahontas

1993 Nominee

1993 Nominee

Best Song Motion Picture
Aladdin

1993 Nominee

1993 Nominee

Best Song Motion Picture
Aladdin

1992 Nominee

1992 Nominee

Best Song Motion Picture
Beauty and the Beast

1990 Nominee

1990 Nominee

Best Song Motion Picture
Little Mermaid, The
