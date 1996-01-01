Golden Globes logo

Alan Parker (born in London, England February 14, 1994, died July 31, 2020) directed movies like Bugsy Malone (1976) with Jodie Foster, Midnight Express (1978) from a screenplay by Oliver Stone, Fame (1980) about the High School of Performing Arts in New York City, Shoot the Moon (1982) with Albert Finney and Diane Keaton, Birdy (1984) with Matthew Modine, Mississippi Burning (1988) with Gene Hackman and Willem Dafoe, Come See the Paradise (1990) with Dennis Quaid, The Road to Wellville (1994) with Anthony Hopkins, Evita (1996) with Madonna and Antonio Banderas from the musical by Andrew Lloyd Weber, Angela’s Ashes (1999) with Emily Watson from the 1996 memoir by Frank McCourt, The Life of David Gale (2003) with Kevin Spacey.

 

Read In Memoriam: Alan Parker, Golden Globe Nominee, by Elisabeth Sereda.

Read Alan Parker Talks About His Films, by Elisa Leonelli.

Best Director Motion Picture
Evita

Best Director Motion Picture
Mississippi Burning

Best Director Motion Picture
Midnight Express
