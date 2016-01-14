Alan Rickman (born in London, England, February 21, 1946, died January 14, 2016) performed on stage and acted in movies like Die Hard (1988) with Bruce Willis, Truly, Madly, Deeply (1990) by Anthony Minghella, Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991) with Kevin Costner, An Awfully Big Adventure (1995) by Mike Newell with Hugh Grant, Sense and Sensibility (1995) directed by Ang Lee from the 1811 novel by Jane Austen, Michael Collins (1996) by Neil Jordan, Love Actually (2003) written and directed by Richard Curtis, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007) by Tim Burton, Eye in the Sky (2015) with Helen Mirren. He played Severus Snape in the Harry Potter movies (2001-2011) from the novels by J.K. Rowlings. He portrayed Ronald Reagan in The Butler (2013) by Lee Daniels. He directed the movies The Winter Guest (1997) and A Little Chaos (2014). On television, Rickman starred in Rasputin (1996).