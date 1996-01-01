Golden Globes logo

Albert Brooks

1 Nominations
Albert Brooks

Albert Brooks (born Albert Lawrence Einstein July 22, 1947 in Beverly Hills, California) wrote, directed and starred in comedies like Modern Romance (1981), Lost in America (1985), Defending Your Life (1991) with Meryl Streep, Mother (1996) with Debbie Reynolds and The Muse (1999) with Sharon Stone. He acted in Broadcast News (1987) by James Brooks with Holly Hunter and William Hurt, Drive (2011) with Ryan Gosling, A Most Violent Year (2014) with Oscar Isaacs, Concussion (2015) with Will Smith. He voiced Marlin the father in Finding Nemo (2003) and Finding Dory (2016).

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

2012 Nominee

2012 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
Drive
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.