Albert Brooks (born Albert Lawrence Einstein July 22, 1947 in Beverly Hills, California) wrote, directed and starred in comedies like Modern Romance (1981), Lost in America (1985), Defending Your Life (1991) with Meryl Streep, Mother (1996) with Debbie Reynolds and The Muse (1999) with Sharon Stone. He acted in Broadcast News (1987) by James Brooks with Holly Hunter and William Hurt, Drive (2011) with Ryan Gosling, A Most Violent Year (2014) with Oscar Isaacs, Concussion (2015) with Will Smith. He voiced Marlin the father in Finding Nemo (2003) and Finding Dory (2016).