Albert Finney (born in Charlestown, England May 9, 1936, died February 8, 2019) acted in Saturday Night and Sunday Morning (1960) by Karel Reisz, The Entertainer (1960) and Tom Jones (1963) both directed by Tony Richardson, Two for the Road (1967) by Stanley Donen with Audrey Hepburn, the musical Scrooge (1970) from A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens, Murder on the Orient Express (1974) directed by Sidney Lumet from Agatha Christie. Finney acted with Diane Keaton in Shoot the Moon (1982) by Alan Parker, with Tom Courtenay in The Dresser (1983) by Peter Yates, with Jacqueline Bisset in Under the Volcano (1984) by John Huston, with Julia Roberts in Erin Brokovich (2000) by Steven Soderberg, with Ewan McGregor in Big Fish (2003) by Tim Burton. On television he played Winston Churchill in The Gathering Storm (2002).

