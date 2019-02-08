Golden Globes logo

Albert Finney (born in Charlestown, England May 9, 1936, died February 8, 2019) acted in Saturday Night and Sunday Morning (1960) by Karel Reisz, The Entertainer (1960) and Tom Jones (1963) both directed by Tony Richardson, Two for the Road (1967) by Stanley Donen with Audrey Hepburn, the musical Scrooge (1970) from A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens, Murder on the Orient Express (1974) directed by Sidney Lumet from Agatha Christie. Finney acted with Diane Keaton in Shoot the Moon (1982) by Alan Parker, with Tom Courtenay in The Dresser (1983) by Peter Yates, with Jacqueline Bisset in Under the Volcano (1984) by John Huston, with Julia Roberts in Erin Brokovich (2000) by Steven Soderberg, with Ewan McGregor in Big Fish (2003) by Tim Burton. On television he played Winston Churchill in The Gathering Storm (2002).

Read Tomorrow's Stars Yesterday: Albert Finney, 1964 by Philip Berk.

2003 Winner

2003 Winner

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
The Gathering Storm

1971 Winner

1971 Winner

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Scrooge

1964 Winner

1964 Winner

New Star Of The Year - Actor
Tom Jones

2004 Nominee

2004 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
Big Fish

2001 Nominee

2001 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
Erin Brockovich

1985 Nominee

1985 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Under The Volcano

1984 Nominee

1984 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
The Dresser

1983 Nominee

1983 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Shoot The Moon

1964 Nominee

1964 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Tom Jones
