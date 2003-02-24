Golden Globes logo

Alberto Sordi (born in Rome, Italy, June 15, 1902, died February 24, 2003), the iconic Italian actor, was directed by Federico Fellini in Lo sceicco bianco(The White Shiek, 1952) and I Vitelloni (1953), by Steno in Un americano a Roma (1954), by Antonio Pietrangeli in Lo scapolo (1955), by Mario Monicelli in La grande guerra (The Great War, 1959) with Vittorio Gassman and Silvana Mangano and Un borghese piccolo piccolo (An Average Little Man, 1977), by Dino Risi in Il vedovo (The Widower, 1959) and Una vita difficile (1961), by Luigi Comencini in Tutti a casa (Everybody Go Home! 1960) and Lo scopone scientifico (1971), by Vittorio de Sica in Il Boom (1963), by Luigi Zampa inIl vigile (1960) and Il medico della mutua (1968), by Nanny Loy in Detenuto in attesa di giudizio (1971). He received 3 Golden Globe nominations, for The Best of Enemies (1961) with David Niven, Those Magnificent Men in their Flying Machines (1965), and won for To Bed or Not to Bed (Il Diavolo, 1963). Sordi directed 19 movies, such as Un italiano in America (An Italian in America, 1967) with Vittorio De Sica, Polvere di stelle (1973) with Monica Vitti and Il comune senso del pudore (1976) with Claudia Cardinale.

1964 Winner

1964 Winner

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
To Bed Or Not To Bed

1966 Nominee

1966 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Those Magnificent Men in Their Flying Machines

1963 Nominee

1963 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
The Best of Enemies
