Alec Baldwin

12 Nominations
3 Wins

Alexander “Alec” Baldwin (born April 3, 1958 in Amytiville, New York) acted in Beetlejuice (1988) by Tim Burton, played Jack Ryan in The Hunt for Red October (1990) directed by John McTiernan from the 1984 novel by Tom Clancy, starred opposite Kim Basinger in The Marrying Man (1991), acted in Glengarry Glen Ross (1992) directed by James Foley from the 1984 play by David Mamet. He starred in The Cooler (2003), It’s Complicated (2009) by Nancy Meyers with Meryl Streep, acted in The Aviator (2004) and The Departed (2006) by Martin Scorsese, To Rome with Love (2012) and Blue Jasmine (2013) by Woody Allen, Paris Can Wait (2017) by Eleanor Coppola.

On television Baldwin acted in A Streetcar Named Desire (1995) with Jessica Lange, Nuremberg (2000), Path to War (2002), 30 Rock (2006-2013), Saturday Night Live as Donald Trump (2016-2017).

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

2010 Winner

2010 Winner

Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series
30 Rock

2009 Winner

2009 Winner

Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series
30 Rock

2007 Winner

2007 Winner

Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series
30 Rock

2013 Nominee

2013 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series
30 Rock

2012 Nominee

2012 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series
30 Rock

2011 Nominee

2011 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series
30 Rock

2008 Nominee

2008 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series
30 Rock

2004 Nominee

2004 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
Cooler, The

2003 Nominee

2003 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Television
Path to War

2001 Nominee

2001 Nominee

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
Nuremberg

2001 Nominee

2001 Nominee

Best Television Motion Picture
Nuremberg

1996 Nominee

1996 Nominee

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
A Streetcar Named Desire (1995)
