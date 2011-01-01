Alexander “Alec” Baldwin (born April 3, 1958 in Amytiville, New York) acted in Beetlejuice (1988) by Tim Burton, played Jack Ryan in The Hunt for Red October (1990) directed by John McTiernan from the 1984 novel by Tom Clancy, starred opposite Kim Basinger in The Marrying Man (1991), acted in Glengarry Glen Ross (1992) directed by James Foley from the 1984 play by David Mamet. He starred in The Cooler (2003), It’s Complicated (2009) by Nancy Meyers with Meryl Streep, acted in The Aviator (2004) and The Departed (2006) by Martin Scorsese, To Rome with Love (2012) and Blue Jasmine (2013) by Woody Allen, Paris Can Wait (2017) by Eleanor Coppola.

On television Baldwin acted in A Streetcar Named Desire (1995) with Jessica Lange, Nuremberg (2000), Path to War (2002), 30 Rock (2006-2013), Saturday Night Live as Donald Trump (2016-2017).