Sir Alec Guinness (born April 2, 1914 in London, England, died August 5, 2000) acted in the Ealing Comedies Kind Hearts and Coronets (1949), The Lavender Hill Mob (1951),The Ladykillers (1955), he was directed by David Lean in Great Expectations (1946) and Oliver Twist (1948) both from novels by Charles Dickens, The Bridge on the River Kwai (1957), Lawrence of Arabia (1962), Doctor Zhivago (1965) from the 1957 novel by Boris Pasternak, A Passage to India (1984). He acted in The Prisoner (1955), The Horse’s Mouth (1958), Tunes of Glory (1960), Little Dorrit (1987) from Charles Dickens. He played Obi-Wan Kenobi in the original Star Wars (1977) directed by George Lucas (renamed A New Hope), The Empire Strikes Back (1980), Return of the Jedi (1983). On television Guinness acted in the miniseries Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (1979), Smiley’s People (1982).
