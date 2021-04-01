Golden Globes logo

Alejandro González Iñárritu is a Mexican film writer, director, and producer who first gained critical acclaim and attention for his film Babel (2006), a film for which he was nominated for his first three Golden Globe Awards. He was also nominated for his films Biutiful (2006) and Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) (2014), the screenplay for which won him his first Golden Globe Award.

2016 Winner

Best Director Motion Picture
The Revenant

2015 Winner

Best Screenplay Motion Picture
Birdman

2015 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
Birdman

2011 Nominee

Best Picture – Non-English Language (formerly Foreign Language)
Biutiful

2007 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
Babel

2001 Nominee

Best Picture – Non-English Language (formerly Foreign Language)
Amores Perros
