6 Nominations
2 Wins
Alejandro González Iñárritu is a Mexican film writer, director, and producer who first gained critical acclaim and attention for his film Babel (2006), a film for which he was nominated for his first three Golden Globe Awards. He was also nominated for his films Biutiful (2006) and Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) (2014), the screenplay for which won him his first Golden Globe Award.
Golden Globes AwardsAwards Database
2016 Winner
2016 Winner
Best Director Motion PictureThe Revenant
2015 Winner
2015 Winner
Best Screenplay Motion PictureBirdman
2015 Nominee
2015 Nominee
Best Director Motion PictureBirdman
2011 Nominee
2011 Nominee
Best Picture – Non-English Language (formerly Foreign Language)Biutiful
2007 Nominee
2007 Nominee
Best Director Motion PictureBabel
2001 Nominee
2001 Nominee
Best Picture – Non-English Language (formerly Foreign Language)Amores Perros