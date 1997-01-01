Alex Borstein

Golden Globes logo

Alexandrea Borstein (born February 15, 1971, in Highland Park, Illinois) is an actress, writer, producer, and comedienne. She is known for voicing Lois Griffin on the animated comedy series Family Guy (1999-present).

She was in the sketch comedy series MADtv (1997-2009), in the medical comedy series Getting On (2013-2015) and has played various roles in films like The Lizzie McGuire Movie (2003), Catwoman (2004), Good Night and Good Luck (2005), Dinner for Schmucks (2010), Ted (2012), ParaNorman (2012) and A Million Ways to Die in the West (2014).

In 2017, Borstein starred as Susie Myerson in the historical comedy-drama series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, for which she received significant critical acclaim.

2019 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The
