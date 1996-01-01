7 Nominations
Constantine Alexander Payne (born in Omaha, Nebraska, February 19, 1961) wrote and directed Citizen Ruth (1996) with Laura Dern, Election (1999) with Reese Witherspoon, About Schmidt (2002) with Jack Nicholson, Sideways (2004) with Paul Giamatti, The Descendants (2011) with George Clooney, Nebraska (2013) with Bruce Dern.
2005 Winner
Best Screenplay Motion PictureSideways
2003 Winner
Best Screenplay Motion PictureAbout Schmidt
2014 Nominee
Best Director Motion PictureNebraska
2012 Nominee
Best Director Motion PictureDescendants, The
2012 Nominee
Best Screenplay Motion PictureDescendants, The
2005 Nominee
Best Director Motion PictureSideways
2003 Nominee
Best Director Motion PictureAbout Schmidt