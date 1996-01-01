Golden Globes logo

Constantine Alexander Payne (born in Omaha, Nebraska, February 19, 1961) wrote and directed Citizen Ruth (1996) with Laura Dern, Election (1999) with Reese Witherspoon, About Schmidt (2002) with Jack Nicholson, Sideways (2004) with Paul Giamatti, The Descendants (2011) with George Clooney, Nebraska (2013) with Bruce Dern.

2005 Winner

Best Screenplay Motion Picture
Sideways

2003 Winner

Best Screenplay Motion Picture
About Schmidt

2014 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
Nebraska

2012 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
Descendants, The

2012 Nominee

Best Screenplay Motion Picture
Descendants, The

2005 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
Sideways

2003 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
About Schmidt
