Constantine Alexander Payne (born in Omaha, Nebraska, February 19, 1961) wrote and directed Citizen Ruth (1996) with Laura Dern, Election (1999) with Reese Witherspoon, About Schmidt (2002) with Jack Nicholson, Sideways (2004) with Paul Giamatti, The Descendants (2011) with George Clooney, Nebraska (2013) with Bruce Dern.

