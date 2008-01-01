Golden Globes logo

1 Nominations
1 Wins
Alexander Skarsgård (born August 25, 1976 in Stockholm, Sweden) is the son of actor Stellan Skarsgård. He played a vampire in the TV series True Blood (2008-2014). In movies, he acted in Melancholia (2011) by Lars von Triers, What Maisie Knew (2012), The East (2013), The Giver (2014) directed by Phillip Noyce from the 1993 novel by Lois Lowry, The Diary of a Teenage Girl (2015), The Legend of Tarzan (2016) by David Yates as Tarzan with Margot Robbie as Jane.

Skarsgård played Nicole Kidman’s husband in the TV series Big Little Lies (2017) directed by Jean-Marc Vallée from the 2014 novel by Liane Moriarty.

2018 Winner

2018 Winner

Best Supporting Actor - Television
Big Little Lies
