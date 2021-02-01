Golden Globes logo

Two–time Golden Globe winner Alexandre Desplat was born August 23, 1961, in Paris, France.
Music prodigy since he was a child, he studied classical music at the National Superior Conservatory of Paris. He began a long career in the world of composing film soundtracks since the late 1980s. He received his first Golden Globe nomination with Girl with a Pearl Earring (2003) and won his first Golden Globe for The Painted Veil by John Curran  in 2007. From that moment on Desplat worked on numerous successful films, collaborating with great directors: Wes Anderson – Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009), Moonrise Kingdom (2012), Grand Budapest Hotel (2014) and The French Dispatch (2021) – Roman Polanski – The Ghost Writer (2010), Carnage (2011), La Vénus à la fourrure (2013), D'après une histoire vraie (2017) – David Fincher – The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008) – and  Guillermo del Toro, winning a Golden Globe with his The Shape of Water (2017). He scored films like The King’s Speech (2010) and Argo (2012). For 2022 he signed the music for Asteroid City, Pinocchio, The Lost King and The Outfit.

2018 Winner

2018 Winner

Best Score Motion Picture
The Shape of Water

2007 Winner

2007 Winner

Best Score Motion Picture
The Painted Veil

2022 Nominee

2022 Nominee

Best Score Motion Picture
French Dispatch, The

2021 Nominee

2021 Nominee

Best Score Motion Picture
Midnight Sky, The

2020 Nominee

2020 Nominee

Best Score Motion Picture
Little Women

2019 Nominee

2019 Nominee

Best Score Motion Picture
Isle of Dogs

2016 Nominee

2016 Nominee

Best Score Motion Picture
The Danish Girl

2015 Nominee

2015 Nominee

Best Score Motion Picture
The Imitation Game

2013 Nominee

2013 Nominee

Best Score Motion Picture
Argo

2011 Nominee

2011 Nominee

Best Score Motion Picture
The King's Speech

2009 Nominee

2009 Nominee

Best Score Motion Picture
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

2006 Nominee

2006 Nominee

Best Score Motion Picture
Syriana

2004 Nominee

2004 Nominee

Best Score Motion Picture
Girl With a Pearl Earring
