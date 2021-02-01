Two–time Golden Globe winner Alexandre Desplat was born August 23, 1961, in Paris, France.
Music prodigy since he was a child, he studied classical music at the National Superior Conservatory of Paris. He began a long career in the world of composing film soundtracks since the late 1980s. He received his first Golden Globe nomination with Girl with a Pearl Earring (2003) and won his first Golden Globe for The Painted Veil by John Curran in 2007. From that moment on Desplat worked on numerous successful films, collaborating with great directors: Wes Anderson – Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009), Moonrise Kingdom (2012), Grand Budapest Hotel (2014) and The French Dispatch (2021) – Roman Polanski – The Ghost Writer (2010), Carnage (2011), La Vénus à la fourrure (2013), D'après une histoire vraie (2017) – David Fincher – The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008) – and Guillermo del Toro, winning a Golden Globe with his The Shape of Water (2017). He scored films like The King’s Speech (2010) and Argo (2012). For 2022 he signed the music for Asteroid City, Pinocchio, The Lost King and The Outfit.
