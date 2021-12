Alfre Woodard

Alfree Woodard (born November 8, 1952 in Tulsa, Oklahoma) acted in Cross Creek (1983) by Martin Ritt, Grand Canyon (1991) by Lawrence Kasdan, Passion Fish (1992) by John Sayles, Crooklyn (1994) by Spike Lee, Primal Fear (1996), Down in the Delta (1998) by Maya Angelou, 12 Years A Slave (2013) by Steve McQueen.

On television Woodard acted in St. Elsewhere (1985-1988), Mandela (1987), Miss Evers’ Boys (1997), Holiday Heart (2000), Desperate Housewives (2005-2006), State of Affairs (2014-2015), Luke Cage (2016-2018), See (2019) with Jason Momoa. She played a Death Row prison warden in Clemency (2019)