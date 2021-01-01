Golden Globes logo

Alfred Hitchcock

2 Nominations
1 Wins
Alfred Hitchcock portrait

Alfred Hitchcock (born in Leytonstone, England, August 13, 1899, died April 29, 1980), the masterful director of suspense thrillers started in England with films like Blackmail (1929) and The 39 Steps (1935). He moved to Hollywood in 1939, where he had a prolific career. Among his most famous films: Rebecca (1940) with Joan Fontaine and Laurence Olivier, Suspicion (1941), Notorious (1946), To Catch a Thief (1955), North by Northwest (1959) with Cary Grant, Spellbound (1954) with Gregory Peck and Ingrid Bergman, Dial M for Murder (1954) with Grace Kelly, Rear Window (1956), The Man Who Knew Too Much (1956), Vertigo (1958) with James Stewart, Psycho (1960) with Antony Perkins, The Birds (1963) with Tippi Hedren, Marnie (1964) with Sean Connery and Golden Globe winner Frenzy (1972).

Read Hitchcock: A Master and The Globes (in Spanish) by Jorge Camara.

Read Ready for My deMille: Profiles in Excellence – Alfred Hitchcock, 1972 (Part 1) by Philip Berk.

Read Ready for My deMille: Profiles in Excellence –Alfred Hitchcock, Part 2 by Philip Berk.

1972 Winner

Cecil B. deMille Award
Alfred Hitchcock

1958 Winner

Television Achievement
Alfred Hitchcock

1973 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
Frenzy
