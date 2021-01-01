Alfred Hitchcock (born in Leytonstone, England, August 13, 1899, died April 29, 1980), the masterful director of suspense thrillers started in England with films like Blackmail (1929) and The 39 Steps (1935). He moved to Hollywood in 1939, where he had a prolific career. Among his most famous films: Rebecca (1940) with Joan Fontaine and Laurence Olivier, Suspicion (1941), Notorious (1946), To Catch a Thief (1955), North by Northwest (1959) with Cary Grant, Spellbound (1954) with Gregory Peck and Ingrid Bergman, Dial M for Murder (1954) with Grace Kelly, Rear Window (1956), The Man Who Knew Too Much (1956), Vertigo (1958) with James Stewart, Psycho (1960) with Antony Perkins, The Birds (1963) with Tippi Hedren, Marnie (1964) with Sean Connery and Golden Globe winner Frenzy (1972).

