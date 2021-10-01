Golden Globes logo

Alicia Vikander (born in Gothenburg, Sweden, October 3, 1988) acted with Mads Mikkelsen in the Danish movie A Royal Affair (2012), with Keira Knightley in Anna Karenina (2012) directed by Joe Wright from the 1877 novel by Leo Tolstoy, with Henry Cavill in The Man from U.N.C.L.E. (2015) by Guy Ritchie, with Domhall Gleeson and Oscar Isaac in Ex Machina (2015) by Alex Garland. She played Vera Brittain in Testament of Youth (2015) from her World War I memoir, Gerda Wegener in The Danish Girl (2015) by Tom Hooper with Eddie Redmayne. She acted with Matt Damon in Jason Bourne (2016) by Paul Greengrass, with Michael Fassbender in The Light Between Oceans (2016) by Derek Cianfrance. She played Lara Croft in Tomb Raider (2018), a young Gloria Steinem in The Glorias (2020) by Julie Taymor.

Read Alicia Vikander by Margaret Gardiner.

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
The Danish Girl

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
Ex Machina
