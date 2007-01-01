Alison Brie (born December 29, 1982 in Hollywood, California) began acting onstage at the Jewish Community Center in Southern California. The actress, producer and model has portrayed Annie Edison in the NBC/Yahoo sitcom Community (2009-2015) and Trudy Campbell in the AMC drama Mad Men (2007-2015). She has starred in several films, such as Scream 4 (2011), The Five-Year Engagement (2012), The Lego Movie (2014), Get Hard (2015), Sleeping with Other People (2015), How to Be Single (2016), and The Little Hours (2017).

Born Alison Brie Schermerhorn, Brie currently voices Diane Nguyen on the Netflix animated series BoJack Horseman (2014-present) and portrays Ruth Wilder on the Netflix comedy drama series GLOW (2017-present).