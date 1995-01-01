Rosalie Anderson “Andie” MacDowell (born April 21, 1958, in Gaffney, South Carolina) acted in Sex, Lies, and Videotape (1989) by Steven Soderbergh, with Gérard Depardieu in Green Card (1990) by Peter Weir, with Bill Murray in Groundhog Day (1993) by Harold Ramis, with Hugh Grant in Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994) by Mike Newell, with Madeleine Stowe in Bad Girls (1994), with John Travolta in Michael (1996) by Nora Ephron, with Michael Keaton in Multiplicity (1996), Beauty Shop (2005) with Queen Latifah, Magic Mike XXL (2015) with Channing Tatum. On television, she acted in Maid (2021) with her daughter Margaret Qualley.