Rosalie Anderson “Andie” MacDowell (born April 21, 1958, in Gaffney, South Carolina) acted in Sex, Lies, and Videotape (1989) by Steven Soderbergh, with Gérard Depardieu in Green Card (1990) by Peter Weir, with Bill Murray in Groundhog Day (1993) by Harold Ramis, with Hugh Grant in Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994) by Mike Newell, with Madeleine Stowe in Bad Girls (1994), with John Travolta in Michael (1996) by Nora Ephron, with Michael Keaton in Multiplicity (1996), Beauty Shop (2005) with Queen Latifah, Magic Mike XXL (2015) with Channing Tatum. On television, she acted in Maid (2021) with her daughter Margaret Qualley.

2022 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Maid

1995 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Four Weddings and a Funeral

1991 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Green Card

1990 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Sex, Lies, and Videotape
