Andrew Garfield

Andrew Russell Garfield (born August 20, 1983 in Los Angeles, California, raised in England) made his film debut in Lions for Lambs (2007) directed by Robert Redford with Tom Cruise and Meryl Streep, played Facebook co-founder Eduardo Severin in The Social Network (2010) by David Fincher, acted with Carey Mulligan and Keira Knightley in Never Let Me Go (2010) from the novel by Kazuo Ishiguro. He played Peter Parker in The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) and sequel (2014) directed by Marc Webb with Emma Stone as his girlfriend Gwen Stacy. Garfield acted with Michael Shannon in 99 Homes (2015), played a World War II hero in Hacksaw Ridge (2016) directed by Mel Gibson, a Jesuit priest in 17th century Japan in Silence (2016) by Martin Scorsese, portrayed Robin Cavendish in Breathe (2017) by Andy Serkis, Jim Bakker in The Eyes of Tammy Faye (2021) with Jessica Chastain, composer Jonathan Larson in Tick, Tick…Boom! (2021) directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

2022 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
tick, tick...BOOM!

2017 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Hacksaw Ridge

2011 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
The Social Network
