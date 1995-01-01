Golden Globes logo

Andy Garcia

3 Nominations
Actor and producer Andy Garcia

Andrés “Andy” García (born April 12, 1956 in Havana, Cuba) acted in The Untouchables (1987) by Brian De Palma, Black Rain (1989) by Ridley Scott, Internal Affairs (1990) by Mike Figgis, The Godfather Part III (1990) by Francis Coppola, Hero (1992) by Stephen Frears, When a Man Loves a Woman (1994) by Louis Mandoki, Things to Do in Denver When You're Dead (1995) by Gary Fleder, Night Falls on Manhattan (1997) by Sidney Lumet, Desperate Measures (1998) by Barbet Schroeder. He was part of the ensemble cast of Ocean’s Eleven (2001), Ocean’s Twelve (2004), Ocean’s Thirteen (2007) by Steven Soderberg. He starred in City Island (2009) and in At Middleton (2013). He wrote, directed, acted in The Lost City (2005). On television Garcia starred in For Love or Country: The Arturo Sandoval Story (2000). In 2018 he has supporting roles in Book Club (2018), Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (2018).

2001 Nominee

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
For Love or Country: The Arturo Sandoval Story

2001 Nominee

Best Television Motion Picture
For Love or Country: The Arturo Sandoval Story

1991 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
Godfather Part III, The
