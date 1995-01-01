Andy Garcia

Andrés “Andy” García (born April 12, 1956 in Havana, Cuba) acted in The Untouchables (1987) by Brian De Palma, Black Rain (1989) by Ridley Scott, Internal Affairs (1990) by Mike Figgis, The Godfather Part III (1990) by Francis Coppola, Hero (1992) by Stephen Frears, When a Man Loves a Woman (1994) by Louis Mandoki, Things to Do in Denver When You're Dead (1995) by Gary Fleder, Night Falls on Manhattan (1997) by Sidney Lumet, Desperate Measures (1998) by Barbet Schroeder. He was part of the ensemble cast of Ocean’s Eleven (2001), Ocean’s Twelve (2004), Ocean’s Thirteen (2007) by Steven Soderberg. He starred in City Island (2009) and in At Middleton (2013). He wrote, directed, acted in The Lost City (2005). On television Garcia starred in For Love or Country: The Arturo Sandoval Story (2000). In 2018 he has supporting roles in Book Club (2018), Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (2018).