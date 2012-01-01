Andy Samberg (born David Samberg in Berkeley, California, August 18, 1978) was a cast member on the TV show Saturday Night Live (2005-2012), starred in the comedy series Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2013-2021). He acted in movies like Celeste and Jesse Forever (2012) with Rashida Jones, That’s My Boy (2012) with Adam Sandler, Palm Springs (2020) with Cristin Milioti.