Andy Samberg (born David Samberg in Berkeley, California, August 18, 1978) was a cast member on the TV show Saturday Night Live (2005-2012), starred in the comedy series Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2013-2021). He acted in movies like Celeste and Jesse Forever (2012) with Rashida Jones, That’s My Boy (2012) with Adam Sandler, Palm Springs (2020) with Cristin Milioti.

 

2014 Winner

Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series
Brooklyn Nine-Nine

2021 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Palm Springs
