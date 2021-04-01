Golden Globes logo

Ang Lee

8 Nominations
3 Wins

Ang Lee (born in Taiwan, October 23, 1954) directed The Wedding Banquet (1993), Eat Drink Man Woman (1994), Sense and Sensibility (1995) from the 1811 novel by Jane Austen, The Ice Storm (1997) with Kevin Kline and Sigourney Weaver, the Chinese martial arts movie Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000), Lust, Caution (2007) in Chinese, Taking Woodstock (2009). He directed Brokeback Mountain (2005) with Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal, from the 1997 short story by Annie Proulx, Life of Pi (2012) from the 2001 novel by Yann Martel, Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk (2016) from the 2012 novel by Ben Fountain.

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

2006 Winner

2006 Winner

Best Director Motion Picture
Brokeback Mountain

2001 Winner

2001 Winner

Best Director Motion Picture
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon

2001 Winner

2001 Winner

Best Picture – Non-English Language (formerly Foreign Language)
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon

2013 Nominee

2013 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
Life of Pi

2008 Nominee

2008 Nominee

Best Picture – Non-English Language (formerly Foreign Language)
Lust, Caution

1996 Nominee

1996 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
Sense and Sensibility

1995 Nominee

1995 Nominee

Best Picture – Non-English Language (formerly Foreign Language)
Eat Drink Man Woman

1994 Nominee

1994 Nominee

Best Picture – Non-English Language (formerly Foreign Language)
The Wedding Banquet
