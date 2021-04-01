Ang Lee (born in Taiwan, October 23, 1954) directed The Wedding Banquet (1993), Eat Drink Man Woman (1994), Sense and Sensibility (1995) from the 1811 novel by Jane Austen, The Ice Storm (1997) with Kevin Kline and Sigourney Weaver, the Chinese martial arts movie Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000), Lust, Caution (2007) in Chinese, Taking Woodstock (2009). He directed Brokeback Mountain (2005) with Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal, from the 1997 short story by Annie Proulx, Life of Pi (2012) from the 2001 novel by Yann Martel, Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk (2016) from the 2012 novel by Ben Fountain.
Golden Globes AwardsAwards Database
2006 Winner
2006 Winner
2001 Winner
2001 Winner
2001 Winner
2001 Winner
2013 Nominee
2013 Nominee
2008 Nominee
2008 Nominee
1996 Nominee
1996 Nominee
1995 Nominee
1995 Nominee
1994 Nominee
1994 Nominee