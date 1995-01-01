Angela Bassett (born August 16, 1958 in New York City) acted in movies like Boyz n the Hood (1991) by John Singleton, Waiting to Exhale (1995) by Forest Whitaker and How Stella Got Her Groove Back (1998) from the novels by Terry McMillan, Music of the Heart (1999) by Wes Craven, Sunshine State (2002) by John Sayles. She played Betty Shabazz in Malcolm X (1991) by Spike Lee with Denzel Washington, Tina Turner in What’s Love Got To Do With It (1993) with Laurence Fishburne. She acted with Fishburne again in Akeelah and the Bee (2006). She was Wakanda Queen Ramonda in Marvel’s Black Panther (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019).

On television, she played Katherine Jackson in The Jacksons: An American Dream (1992), Rosa Parks in The Rosa Parks Story (2002), Coretta King in Betty and Coretta (2013). She acted in the anthology series American Horror Story: Coven (2013), Freak Show (2014), Hotel (2015), Roanoke (2016), the series 9-1-1 (2018-2021) also created by Ryan Murphy.