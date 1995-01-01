Born October 16, 1925 in London, Angela Lansbury is an actress of stage and screen who has garnered over a dozen Golden Globe nominations. Of her six wins across fifteen nominations, four wins (and a whopping ten nominations) came from her role as Jessica Fletcher on Murder She Wrote (1984-1996). She also received wins for her roles in The Picture of Dorian Grey (1945) and The Manchurian Candidate (1962) and further nominations for Something For Everyone (1970), Bedknobs and Broomsticks (1971), and Death on the Nile (1978). She also originated the role of Mrs. Lovett in the Original Broadway Cast of Sweeney Todd (1979) and as Mrs. Potts in Beauty and the Beast (1991),
