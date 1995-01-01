Golden Globes logo

Angela Lansbury

15 Nominations
6 Wins
Angela Lansbury

Born October 16, 1925 in London, Angela Lansbury is an actress of stage and screen who has garnered over a dozen Golden Globe nominations. Of her six wins across fifteen nominations, four wins (and a whopping ten nominations) came from her role as Jessica Fletcher on Murder She Wrote (1984-1996). She also received wins for her roles in The Picture of Dorian Grey (1945) and The Manchurian Candidate (1962) and further nominations for Something For Everyone (1970), Bedknobs and Broomsticks (1971), and Death on the Nile (1978). She also originated the role of Mrs. Lovett in the Original Broadway Cast of Sweeney Todd (1979) and as Mrs. Potts in Beauty and the Beast (1991),

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

1992 Winner

1992 Winner

Best Television Actress – Drama Series
Murder, She Wrote

1990 Winner

1990 Winner

Best Television Actress – Drama Series
Murder, She Wrote

1987 Winner

1987 Winner

Best Television Actress – Drama Series
Murder, She Wrote

1985 Winner

1985 Winner

Best Television Actress – Drama Series
Murder, She Wrote

1963 Winner

1963 Winner

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
Manchurian Candidate, The

1946 Winner

1946 Winner

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
The Picture of Dorian Gray

1995 Nominee

1995 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Drama Series
Murder, She Wrote

1993 Nominee

1993 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Drama Series
Murder, She Wrote

1991 Nominee

1991 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Drama Series
Murder, She Wrote

1989 Nominee

1989 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Drama Series
Murder, She Wrote

1988 Nominee

1988 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Drama Series
Murder, She Wrote

1986 Nominee

1986 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Drama Series
Murder, She Wrote

1984 Nominee

1984 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Gift of Love: A Christmas Story, The

1972 Nominee

1972 Nominee

Actress In A Leading Role - Musical Or Comedy
Bedknobs and Broomsticks

1971 Nominee

1971 Nominee

Actress In A Leading Role - Musical Or Comedy
Something for Everyone
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.