Angie Dickinson (born Angeline Brown in Kulm, North Dakota, September 30, 1931) acted in movies like Rio Bravo (1959) by Howard Hawks with John Wayne, Ocean’s 11 (1960) with Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin, Jessica (1962) by Jean Negulesco, The Art of Love (1965) by Norman Jewison, Point Blank (1967) by John Boorman with Lee Marvin, Dressed to Kill (1980) by Brian De Palma with Michael Caine, Even Cowgirls Get the Blues (1993) by Gus Van Sant with Uma Thurman, Sabrina (1995) by Sydney Pollack with Harrison Ford. On television, she starred in the crime series Police Woman (1974-1978).