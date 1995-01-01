5 Nominations
Angie Dickinson (born Angeline Brown in Kulm, North Dakota, September 30, 1931) acted in movies like Rio Bravo (1959) by Howard Hawks with John Wayne, Ocean’s 11 (1960) with Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin, Jessica (1962) by Jean Negulesco, The Art of Love (1965) by Norman Jewison, Point Blank (1967) by John Boorman with Lee Marvin, Dressed to Kill (1980) by Brian De Palma with Michael Caine, Even Cowgirls Get the Blues (1993) by Gus Van Sant with Uma Thurman, Sabrina (1995) by Sydney Pollack with Harrison Ford. On television, she starred in the crime series Police Woman (1974-1978).
1975 Winner
Best Television Actress – Drama SeriesPolice Woman
1960 Winner
New Star Of The Year - ActressRio Bravo
1978 Nominee
Best Television Actress – Drama SeriesPolice Woman
1977 Nominee
Best Television Actress – Drama SeriesPolice Woman
1976 Nominee
Best Television Actress – Drama SeriesPolice Woman