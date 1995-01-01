Golden Globes logo

Angie Dickinson (born Angeline Brown in Kulm, North Dakota, September 30, 1931) acted in movies like Rio Bravo (1959) by Howard Hawks with John Wayne, Ocean’s 11 (1960) with Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin, Jessica (1962) by Jean Negulesco, The Art of Love (1965) by Norman Jewison, Point Blank (1967) by John Boorman with Lee Marvin, Dressed to Kill (1980) by Brian De Palma with Michael Caine, Even Cowgirls Get the Blues (1993) by Gus Van Sant with Uma Thurman, Sabrina (1995) by Sydney Pollack with Harrison Ford. On television, she starred in the crime series Police Woman (1974-1978).

1975 Winner

Best Television Actress – Drama Series
Police Woman

1960 Winner

New Star Of The Year - Actress
Rio Bravo

1978 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Drama Series
Police Woman

1977 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Drama Series
Police Woman

1976 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Drama Series
Police Woman
