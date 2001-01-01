Anna Kendrick (born August 9, 1985, in Portland, Maine) acted with George Clooney in Up in the Air (2009) directed by Jason Reitman from the 2001 novel by Walter Kim, with Joseph Gordon-Levitt in 50/50 (2011), with Jake Gyllenhaal in End of Watch (2012). She starred in the musical The Last Five Years (2014) by Richard LaGravanese. She played Cinderella in Into the Woods (2014) directed by Rob Marshall from the 1986 Broadway musical by Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine. She starred in Pitch Perfect (2012) and Pitch Perfect 2 (2015). She acted with Zac Efron in Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates (2016), with Ben Affleck in The Accountant (2016), with John Krasinski in The Hollars (2016), with Blake Lively in A Simple Favor (2018) by Paul Feig. She voiced an animated character with Justin Timberlake in Trolls (2016) and Trolls World Tour (2020).

On television, Kendrick starred in the anthology series Love Life (2020).