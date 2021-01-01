Anna Magnani (born in Rome, Italy March 7, 1908, died September 26, 1973) acted in Italian films, Teresa Venerdì (1941) by Vittorio De Sica, Roma città aperta (1945) and L’amore (1948) by Roberto Rossellini, Bellissima (1951) by Luchino Visconti, Mamma Roma (1962) by Pier Paolo Pasolinin, in a French film, The Golden Coach (1952) by Jean Renoir, in American films, The Rose Tattoo (1955) with Burt Lancaster, The Fugitive Kind (1960) by Sidney Lumet with Marlon Brando, both from plays by Tennessee Williams, Wild is the Wind (1957) by George Cukor, The Secret of Santa Vittoria (1969) by Stanley Kramer with Anthony Quinn.