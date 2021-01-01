3 Nominations
1 Wins
Anna Magnani (born in Rome, Italy March 7, 1908, died September 26, 1973) acted in Italian films, Teresa Venerdì (1941) by Vittorio De Sica, Roma città aperta (1945) and L’amore (1948) by Roberto Rossellini, Bellissima (1951) by Luchino Visconti, Mamma Roma (1962) by Pier Paolo Pasolinin, in a French film, The Golden Coach (1952) by Jean Renoir, in American films, The Rose Tattoo (1955) with Burt Lancaster, The Fugitive Kind (1960) by Sidney Lumet with Marlon Brando, both from plays by Tennessee Williams, Wild is the Wind (1957) by George Cukor, The Secret of Santa Vittoria (1969) by Stanley Kramer with Anthony Quinn.
Golden Globes AwardsAwards Database
1956 Winner
1956 Winner
Best Actress - Motion Picture DramaRose Tattoo, The
1970 Nominee
1970 Nominee
Actress In A Leading Role - Musical Or ComedySecret of Santa Vittoria, The
1958 Nominee
1958 Nominee
Best Actress - Motion Picture DramaWild is the Wind