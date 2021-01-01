Golden Globes logo

Anna Magnani

3 Nominations
1 Wins

Anna Magnani (born in Rome, Italy March 7, 1908, died September 26, 1973) acted in Italian films, Teresa Venerdì (1941) by Vittorio De Sica, Roma città aperta (1945) and L’amore (1948) by Roberto Rossellini, Bellissima (1951) by Luchino Visconti, Mamma Roma (1962) by Pier Paolo Pasolinin, in a French film, The Golden Coach (1952) by Jean Renoir, in American films, The Rose Tattoo (1955) with Burt Lancaster, The Fugitive Kind (1960) by Sidney Lumet with Marlon Brando, both from plays by Tennessee Williams, Wild is the Wind (1957) by George Cukor, The Secret of Santa Vittoria (1969) by Stanley Kramer with Anthony Quinn.

1956 Winner

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Rose Tattoo, The

1970 Nominee

Actress In A Leading Role - Musical Or Comedy
Secret of Santa Vittoria, The

1958 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Wild is the Wind
