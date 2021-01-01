Golden Globes logo

Anne Baxter (born May 7, 1923, in Michigan City, Indiana, died December 12, 1985) acted in movies like The Magnificent Ambersons (1942) by Orson Wells, The Razor’s Edge (1946) directed by Edmund Goulding from the 1944 novel by W. Somerset Maugham, Yellow Sky (1948) by William Wellman with Gregory Peck, All About Eve (1950) by Joseph Mankiewicz with Bette Davis, I Confess (1953) by Alfred Hitchcock with Montgomery Clift, The Blue Gardenia (1953) by Fritz Lang, She played Nefertiti in The Ten Commandments (1956) by Cecil B. deMille.

1947 Winner

1947 Winner

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
The Razor's Edge
