Anne Hathaway

Anne Jacqueline Hathaway (born in Brooklyn, New York, November 12, 1982) starred in The Princess Diaries (2001) and sequel Royal Engagement (2004) by Garry Marshal with Julie Andrews, Ella Enchanted (2004) with Hugh Dancy. She acted in Brokeback Mountain (2005) by Ang Lee with Heath ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal, The Devil Wears Prada (2006) by David Frankel with Meryl Streep. She starred in Becoming Jane (2007) with James McAvoy, Rachel Getting Married (2008) by Jonathan Demme, Bride Wars (2009) with Kate Hudson, Love & Other Drugs (2010) by Edward Zwick with Jake Gyllenhaal, Les Misérables (2012) by Tom Hooper with Hugh Jackman, The Intern (2015) by Nancy Meyers with Robert DeNiro. She played Catwoman in The Dark Knight Rises (2011) by Christopher Nolan with Christian Bale, the White Queen in Alice in Wonderland (2010) by Tim Burton and Alice in the Looking Glass (2016) with Mia Wasikowska and Johnny Depp. Hathaway acted in Ocean’s 8 (2018) by Gary Ross with Sandra Bullock and Cate Blanchett, Serenity (2019) with Matthew McConaughey, The Hustle (2019) with Rebel Wilson, Dark Waters (2019) with Mark Ruffalo. On television, she acted in the anthology series Modern Love (2019).