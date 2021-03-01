Golden Globes logo

Annette Carol Bening (born May 29, 1958 in Topeka, Kansas) starred with Colin Firth in Valmont (1989) by Milos Forman, with John Cusack in The Grifters (1990) by Stephen Frears, with Harrison Ford in Regarding Henry (1991) by Mike Nichols, with Warren Beatty in Bugsy (1991) by Barry Levinson, with Michael Douglas in The American President (1995) by Rob Reiner, with Kevin Spacey in American Beauty (1999) by Sam Mendes, with Jeremy Irons in Being Julia (2004) by István Szabó, in Running with Scissors (2006) directed by Ryan Murphy from the 2002 memoir by Augusten Burroughs, with Julianne Moore in The Kids Are All Right (2010) by Lisa Cholodenko, with Al Pacino in Danny Collins (2015). She starred in 20th Century Women (2016) by Mike Mills with Greta Gerwig and Elle Fanning, acted in Rules Don’t Apply (2016) directed by Warren Beatty. She played actress Gloria Grahame in Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool (2017) with Jamie Bell, California senator Dianne Feinstein in The Report (2019) with Adam Driver, Mar-Vell in Captain Marvel (2019) with Brie Larson.

Read Nominee Profile 2020: Annette Bening, “The Report” by Elmar Biebl.

2011 Winner

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Kids Are All Right, The

2005 Winner

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Being Julia

2020 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
Report, The

2017 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
20th Century Women

2007 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Running With Scissors

2007 Nominee

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
Mrs. Harris

2000 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
American Beauty

1996 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
American President, The

1992 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Bugsy
