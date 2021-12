Anouk Aimée (born Françoise Dreyfus in Paris, France, April 27, 1932) acted in French, Italian and American movies like La Dolce Vita (1960) and 8½ (1963) by Federico Fellini, Lola (1961) by Jacques Demy, Un homme et une femme (A Man and a Woman, 1966) by Claude Lelouch with Jean-Louis Trintignant, Salto nel vuoto (A Leap in the Dark, 1980) by Marco Bellocchio, La tragedia di un uomo ridicolo (Tragedy of a Ridiculous Man, 1981) by Bernardo Bertolucci with Ugo Tognazzi, Prêt à Porter (Ready to Wear, 1994) by Robert Altman, Festival in Cannes (2001) by Henry Jaglom.