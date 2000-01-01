Golden Globes logo

Anthony Anderson (born August 15, 1970 in Los Angeles, California) is an alumnus of Hollywood High School Performing Arts Magnet’s Class of 1988 and Howard University. He trained with actors Avery Brooks, Ruby Dee and Ossie Davis.

He has appeared in such films as Me, Myself & Irene (2000), Kangaroo Jack (2003), Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London (2004), The Departed (2006) Transformers (2007), and Scream 4 (2011).

Since September 2014, he has served as an executive producer and starred as Andre Johnson on the sitcom Black-ish.

2022 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series
Black-ish

2018 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series
Black-ish

2017 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series
Black-ish
