Born in Wales on December 31, 1937, Anthony Hopkins started as a theater actor in London, made his film debut as Richard I in The Lion in Winter (1968) with Peter O’Toole and Katherine Hepburn. He acted in The Elephant Man (1980) by David Lynch, The Bounty (1984) with Mel Gibson, played Hannibal Lecter in The Silence of the Lambs (1991) by Jonathan Demme with Jodie Foster, Van Helsing in Dracula (1992) by Francis Ford Coppola, C.S. Lewis in Shadowlands (1993) by Richard Attenborough, John Kellogg in The Road to Melville (1994) by Alan Parker, Richard Nixon in Nixon (1995) by Oliver Stone. He co-starred with Emma Thompson in Howard’s End (1992) and The Remains of the Day (1993) by James Ivory, with Brad Pitt in Legends of the Fall (1994) by Edward Zwick and Meet Joe Black (1998) by Martin Brest, with Antonio Banderas in The Mask of Zorro (1998) by Martin Campbell. He played Odin in Thor (2011) by Kenneth Branagh with Chris Hemsworth, Alfred Hitchcock in Hitchcock (2012) with Helen Mirren, Methuselah in Noah (2014) by Darren Aronofsky with Russell Crowe, Pope Benedict XVI in The Two Popes (2019) by Fernando Meirelles, The Father (2020) with Olivia Colman.

Hopkins starred in the television series Westworld (2016) by Jonathan and Lisa Joy Nolan, in Shakespeare’s King Lear (2018) directed by Richard Eyre.

