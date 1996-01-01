Golden Globes logo

Anthony Hopkins

8 Nominations

Born in Wales on December 31, 1937, Anthony Hopkins started as a theater actor in London, made his film debut as Richard I in The Lion in Winter (1968) with Peter O’Toole and Katherine Hepburn. He acted in The Elephant Man (1980) by David Lynch, The Bounty (1984) with Mel Gibson, played Hannibal Lecter in The Silence of the Lambs (1991) by Jonathan Demme with Jodie Foster, Van Helsing in Dracula (1992) by Francis Ford Coppola, C.S. Lewis in Shadowlands (1993) by Richard Attenborough, John Kellogg in The Road to Melville (1994) by Alan Parker, Richard Nixon in Nixon (1995) by Oliver Stone. He co-starred with Emma Thompson in Howard’s End (1992) and The Remains of the Day (1993) by James Ivory, with Brad Pitt in Legends of the Fall (1994) by Edward Zwick and Meet Joe Black (1998) by Martin Brest, with Antonio Banderas in The Mask of Zorro (1998) by Martin Campbell.  He played Odin in Thor (2011) by Kenneth Branagh with Chris Hemsworth, Alfred Hitchcock in Hitchcock (2012) with Helen Mirren, Methuselah in Noah (2014) by Darren Aronofsky with Russell Crowe, Pope Benedict XVI in The Two Popes (2019) by Fernando Meirelles, The Father (2020) with Olivia Colman.

Hopkins starred in the television series Westworld (2016) by Jonathan and Lisa Joy Nolan, in Shakespeare’s King Lear (2018) directed by Richard Eyre.

Read Anthony Hopkins/The Two Popes profile by Greet Ramaekers

Lea el perfil de Anthony Hopkins/The Two Popes en español por Mario Amaya

Read Ready for My deMille: Profiles in Excellence: Anthony Hopkins, 2006 by Philip Berk

 

2006 Winner

Cecil B. deMille Award
Anthony Hopkins

2021 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Father, The

2020 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
Two Popes, The

1998 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
Amistad

1996 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Nixon

1994 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Remains of the Day, The

1992 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Silence of the Lambs, The

1989 Nominee

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
Tenth Man, The

1979 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Magic
