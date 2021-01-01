Golden Globes logo

Anthony Mann

1 Nominations
Anthony Mann (born Emil Bundsmann in San Diego, California, June 30, 1906, died April 29, 1967) directed westerns like The Furies (1950) with Barbara Stanwyck, Winchester ’73 (1950), Bend of the River (1952), The Naked Spur (1953), The Far Country (1954) and The Man from Laramie (1955) with James Stewart, The Tin Star (1957) with Henry Fonda, Man of the West (1958) with Gary Cooper, Cimarron (1960) with Glenn Ford. He also directed Raw Deal (1948), The Glenn Miller Story (1954) with James Stewart, El Cid (1961) with Charlton Heston and Sophia Loren.

1962 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
El Cid
