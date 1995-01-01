Antonio Banderas

José Antonio Bandera (born August 10, 1960 in Málaga, Spain) started his acting career in films directed by Pedro Almodovar, such as Matador (1986), Law of Desire (1987), Women on The Verge of a Nervous Breakdown (1988). He made his Hollywood film debut in The Mambo Kings (1992), he acted in Philadelphia (1993) by Jonathan Demme, Interview with the Vampire (1994) by Neil Jordan, Assassins (1995) by Richard Donner. He starred in Desperado (1995) and Once Upon a Time in Mexico (2003) both directed by Robert Rodriguez. He acted with Madonna in Evita (1996) directed by Alan Parker from the 1978 musical by Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Weber, starred in The Mask of Zorro (1998) and The Legend of Zorro (2005) both directed by Martin Campbell. He was directed by Woody Allen in You Will Meet a Tall Dark Stranger (2010) and by Almodovar again in The Skin I Live In (2011). He acted in The 33 (2015) by Patricia Riggen about the mining disaster in Chile, Life Itself (2018) by Dan Fogelman, Pain and Glory (2019) by Pedro Almodóvar, The Laundromat (2019) by Steven Soderbergh.

Banderas directed Crazy in Alabama (1999) starring Melanie Griffith. He played the Spanish painter in the television miniseries Genius: Picasso (2018).

