José Antonio Bandera (born August 10, 1960 in Málaga, Spain) started his acting career in films directed by Pedro Almodovar, such as Matador (1986), Law of Desire (1987), Women on The Verge of a Nervous Breakdown (1988). He made his Hollywood film debut in The Mambo Kings (1992), he acted in Philadelphia (1993) by Jonathan Demme, Interview with the Vampire (1994) by Neil Jordan, Assassins (1995) by Richard Donner. He starred in Desperado (1995) and Once Upon a Time in Mexico (2003) both directed by Robert Rodriguez. He acted with Madonna in Evita (1996) directed by Alan Parker from the 1978 musical by Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Weber, starred in The Mask of Zorro (1998) and The Legend of Zorro (2005) both directed by Martin Campbell. He was directed by Woody Allen in You Will Meet a Tall Dark Stranger (2010) and by Almodovar again in The Skin I Live In (2011). He acted in The 33 (2015) by Patricia Riggen about the mining disaster in Chile, Life Itself (2018) by Dan Fogelman, Pain and Glory (2019) by Pedro Almodóvar, The Laundromat (2019) by Steven Soderbergh.

Banderas directed Crazy in Alabama (1999) starring Melanie Griffith. He played the Spanish painter in the television miniseries Genius: Picasso (2018).

Read Nominee Profile 2020: Antonio Banderas “Pain and Glory” by Ruben V. Nepales.

2020 Nominee

2020 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Pain and Glory

2019 Nominee

2019 Nominee

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
Genius: Picasso

2004 Nominee

2004 Nominee

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
And Starring Pancho Villa as Himself

1999 Nominee

1999 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Mask of Zorro, The

1997 Nominee

1997 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Evita
