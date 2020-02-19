Anya Taylor-Joy (born in Miami, Florida, April 16, 1996) made her acting debut in the horror movie The Witch (2015) by Robert Eggers, she played Marvel Comics superhero Magik in The New Mutants (2020), Marie Curie’s daughter in Radioactive (2020) by Marjane Satrapi with Rosamund Pike, Emma Woodhouse in Emma. (2020) directed by Autumn de Wilde from the 1815 novel by Jane Austen. On television, she played a chess champion in The Queen’s Gambit (2020) created by Scott Frank from the 1983 novel by Walter Tevis.