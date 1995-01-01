Arnold Schwarzenegger (born July 30, 1947 in Thal, Styria, Austria), a champion bodybuilder, won a Golden Globe as Best Acting Debut for Stay Hungry (1976). He acted in Conan the Barbarian (1982) by John Milius, The Terminator (1984) and Terminator 2: Judgement day (1991) directed by James Cameron, Total Recall (1990) by Paul Verhoeven, Last Action Hero (1993), True Lies (1994) by Cameron, The 6th Day (2000) by Roger Spottiswoode, Collateral Damage (2002). He was directed by Ivan Reitman in the comedies Twins (1988), Kindergarten Cop (1990), Junior (1994). Schwarzenegger was Governor of California from 2003 to 2011.

