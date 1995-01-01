Golden Globes logo

Arnold Schwarzenegger (born July 30, 1947 in Thal, Styria, Austria), a champion bodybuilder, won a Golden Globe as Best Acting Debut for Stay Hungry (1976). He acted in Conan the Barbarian (1982) by John Milius, The Terminator (1984) and Terminator 2: Judgement day (1991) directed by James Cameron, Total Recall (1990) by Paul Verhoeven, Last Action Hero (1993), True Lies (1994) by Cameron, The 6th Day (2000) by Roger Spottiswoode, Collateral Damage (2002). He was directed by Ivan Reitman in the comedies Twins (1988), Kindergarten Cop (1990), Junior (1994). Schwarzenegger was Governor of California from 2003 to 2011.

Read Tomorrow’s Stars Yesterday: Arnold Schwarzenegger, 1977 by Philip Berk.

1977 Winner

1977 Winner

New Star Of The Year - Actor
Stay Hungry

1995 Nominee

1995 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Junior
