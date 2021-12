Arthur Penn (born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, September 27, 1922, died September 28, 2010) directed movies like The Left Handed Gun (1958) with Paul Newman, The Miracle Worker (1962) with Anne Bancroft, The Chase (1966) with Marlon Brando, Bonnie and Clyde (1967) with Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway, Little Big Man (1970) with Dustin Hoffman, Night Moves (1975) with Gene Hackman, The Missouri Breaks (1976) with Marlon Brando and Jack Nicholson.