Audrey Hepburn

Audrey Kathleen Ruston was born in Brussels, Belgium on May 4, 1929, died January 20, 1993; her father was a British consul and her mother a Dutch aristocrat. Trained as a ballet dancer, Hepburn’s first starring role in a movie was Roman Holiday (1953) by William Wyler opposite Gregory Peck. She then starred in Sabrina (1954) by Billy Wilder with William Holden and Humphrey Bogart, War and Peace (1956) with Henry Fonda and Mel Ferrer (her real-life husband), Funny Face (1957) by Stanley Donen with Fred Astaire, Love in the Afternoon (1957) by Billy Wilder with Gary Cooper and Maurice Chevalier, The Nun's Story (1959) by Fred Zinneman, The Unforgiven (1960) by John Huston with Burt Lancaster, The Children’s Hour (1961) with Shirley MacLaine directed by William Wyler from the Lillian Hellman play, Breakfast at Tiffany's (1961) by Blake Edwards, Charade (1963) by Stanley Donen with Cary Grant, My Fair Lady (1964) by George Cukor with Rex Harrison, Two For the Road (1967) by Stanley Donen with Albert Finney, Wait Until Dark (1967), Robin and Marian (1976) by Richard Lester with Sean Connery.

