Audrey Kathleen Ruston was born in Brussels, Belgium on May 4, 1929, died January 20, 1993; her father was a British consul and her mother a Dutch aristocrat. Trained as a ballet dancer, Hepburn’s first starring role in a movie was Roman Holiday (1953) by William Wyler opposite Gregory Peck. She then starred in Sabrina (1954) by Billy Wilder with William Holden and Humphrey Bogart, War and Peace (1956) with Henry Fonda and Mel Ferrer (her real-life husband), Funny Face (1957) by Stanley Donen with Fred Astaire, Love in the Afternoon (1957) by Billy Wilder with Gary Cooper and Maurice Chevalier, The Nun's Story (1959) by Fred Zinneman, The Unforgiven (1960) by John Huston with Burt Lancaster, The Children’s Hour (1961) with Shirley MacLaine directed by William Wyler from the Lillian Hellman play, Breakfast at Tiffany's (1961) by Blake Edwards, Charade (1963) by Stanley Donen with Cary Grant, My Fair Lady (1964) by George Cukor with Rex Harrison, Two For the Road (1967) by Stanley Donen with Albert Finney, Wait Until Dark (1967), Robin and Marian (1976) by Richard Lester with Sean Connery.

1990 Winner

1990 Winner

Cecil B. deMille Award
Audrey Hepburn

1955 Winner

1955 Winner

World Film Favorites
Audrey Hepburn

1954 Winner

1954 Winner

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Roman Holiday

1968 Nominee

1968 Nominee

Actress In A Leading Role - Musical Or Comedy
Two for the Road

1968 Nominee

1968 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Wait Until Dark

1965 Nominee

1965 Nominee

Actress In A Leading Role - Musical Or Comedy
My Fair Lady

1964 Nominee

1964 Nominee

Actress In A Leading Role - Musical Or Comedy
Charade

1962 Nominee

1962 Nominee

Actress In A Leading Role - Musical Or Comedy
Breakfast at Tiffany's

1960 Nominee

1960 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Nun's Story, The

1958 Nominee

1958 Nominee

Actress In A Leading Role - Musical Or Comedy
Love in the Afternoon

1957 Nominee

1957 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
War and Peace
